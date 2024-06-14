Left Menu

World's Largest Electoral Exercise: U.S. Acknowledges Indian Elections

The United States has hailed the recent Indian elections as the largest exercise of electoral franchise in history. During a press conference, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller refrained from commenting on the specific results, emphasizing that electoral matters are for the Indian populace to decide.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2024 03:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 03:53 IST
