World's Largest Electoral Exercise: U.S. Acknowledges Indian Elections
The United States has hailed the recent Indian elections as the largest exercise of electoral franchise in history. During a press conference, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller refrained from commenting on the specific results, emphasizing that electoral matters are for the Indian populace to decide.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2024 03:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 03:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has recognized the recent Indian elections as the largest electoral exercise ever, celebrating its democratic magnitude.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted this during his daily press conference, acknowledging the significance of India's democratic process.
Miller avoided commenting on specific election outcomes and representation issues, reinforcing that such matters are for the Indian people to decide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stocks continue to consolidate ahead of Lok Sabha election results
South Africa's Political Future: Election Results Set Stage for Coalitions
State Department Official Resigns Over Controversial Gaza Aid Report
Website Glitch Stalls South Africa's Election Results
South Africa Election Results Unveiled After Technical Glitch