Hunter Biden Drops Lawsuit Against Giuliani Over Laptop Data

Hunter Biden has agreed to drop his lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and Robert Costello over privacy violations related to data from his laptop. The agreement, pending review by U.S. District Judge Jessica Clarke, follows Hunter Biden's recent conviction for lying about illegal drug use to buy a gun.

Hunter Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, agreed to drop a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and Giuliani's former lawyer Robert Costello in which he accused the pair of violating his privacy over data allegedly taken from his laptop, court records showed on Thursday.

Hunter Biden had accused Giuliani, who has served as a personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, and Costello of being responsible for the "total annihilation" of his digital privacy in the lawsuit filed in September last year. Attorneys for all three parties filed an agreement on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that stipulated that Hunter Biden agreed to drop the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Jessica Clarke must review the agreement before it is finalized, according to NBC News, which first reported the agreement. Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of lying about his illegal drug use to buy a gun, making him the first child of a sitting U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

Giuliani, a former New York mayor, filed for bankruptcy late last year after he was ordered to pay $148 million to two former Georgia election workers he falsely accused of fraud following Trump's 2020 presidential election loss.

