Modi Engages World Leaders at G7 Summit to Tackle Global Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage in productive discussions with world leaders at the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, where he arrived Thursday. The summit, held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia, will address global challenges ranging from artificial intelligence to energy and regional cooperation.

Modi's agenda includes a series of bilateral meetings, including one with Pope Francis. "Tomorrow (Friday) is a packed day for him. We have several bilateral meetings with world leaders lined up. He will also be addressing the Outreach session," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni emphasized the summit's focus on strengthening dialogue with the Global South. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains high on the agenda, with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, participating to address ongoing tensions.

