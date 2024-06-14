Left Menu

Modi Engages World Leaders at G7 Summit to Tackle Global Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the G7 Summit in Italy, engaging in discussions focused on artificial intelligence, energy, and global cooperation. He aims to strengthen India's strategic partnership with both Italy and the nations of the Global South. The summit also addresses the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 14-06-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 09:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage in productive discussions with world leaders at the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, where he arrived Thursday. The summit, held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia, will address global challenges ranging from artificial intelligence to energy and regional cooperation.

Modi's agenda includes a series of bilateral meetings, including one with Pope Francis. "Tomorrow (Friday) is a packed day for him. We have several bilateral meetings with world leaders lined up. He will also be addressing the Outreach session," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni emphasized the summit's focus on strengthening dialogue with the Global South. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains high on the agenda, with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, participating to address ongoing tensions.

