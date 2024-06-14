Left Menu

South African Politics: Ramaphosa Secures Second Term Backed by DA

South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) has formally agreed to back Cyril Ramaphosa for president, ensuring his re-election in Parliament. The coalition between Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) and the DA guarantees a majority, allowing Ramaphosa to secure another term as president.

South Africa is set for a political shift as the Democratic Alliance has thrown its support behind Cyril Ramaphosa, virtually guaranteeing his re-election in Parliament.

The arrangement was solidified with a formal coalition agreement that sees Ramaphosa's African National Congress join forces with its former political foe, the DA.

With a majority in Parliament, Ramaphosa is poised to return for a second term, underlining the evolving dynamics of South African politics.

