Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Resigns After Winning Lok Sabha Seat
Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur has resigned from his position after winning the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha seat in the recent general elections. He represented the Tirhut Graduates constituency and has had multiple terms in the state legislature. Thakur was elected unopposed as chairman in 2022.
Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur has officially resigned from his membership in the House, according to an official notification released on Friday.
Thakur, a seasoned JD(U) leader, secured a victory in the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha seat during the recent general elections, leading to his resignation.
He represented the Tirhut Graduates constituency and has served multiple terms in the state legislature, including a ministerial role in the Nitish Kumar administration. In August 2022, Thakur was elected unopposed as chairman, a position that had been vacant for several years.
