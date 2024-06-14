Left Menu

Phani Bhusan Choudhury Resigns from Assembly, Joins Lok Sabha

Assam's longest-serving legislator, Phani Bhusan Choudhury of the AGP, resigned from the assembly following his election to the Lok Sabha. Choudhury, who has held various political roles since 1985, expressed gratitude to his constituents in Bongaigaon and is now focused on representing Barpeta in the Parliament.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:29 IST
Phani Bhusan Choudhury Resigns from Assembly, Joins Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, Assam's longest-serving legislator, Phani Bhusan Choudhury of the AGP, tendered his resignation from the assembly on Friday. The resignation follows his recent election to the Lok Sabha, representing the Barpeta constituency.

Choudhury personally delivered his resignation letter to Speaker Biswajit Daimary, with senior AGP leaders, including party chief Atul Bora and Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, present to witness the moment. Choudhury expressed deep gratitude to the people of Bongaigaon, whom he has served since 1985, and shared his hopes of fulfilling his dreams for the constituency in his new role.

Party president Bora, in a post on social media platform X, highlighted Choudhury's extensive experience and its potential benefits for the Barpeta constituency. The AGP leader's election marks the first time in 15 years that the party has secured a seat in the Lok Sabha, promising a strong advocacy for Assam's interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024