Phani Bhusan Choudhury Resigns from Assembly, Joins Lok Sabha

In a significant political shift, Assam's longest-serving legislator, Phani Bhusan Choudhury of the AGP, tendered his resignation from the assembly on Friday. The resignation follows his recent election to the Lok Sabha, representing the Barpeta constituency.

Choudhury personally delivered his resignation letter to Speaker Biswajit Daimary, with senior AGP leaders, including party chief Atul Bora and Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, present to witness the moment. Choudhury expressed deep gratitude to the people of Bongaigaon, whom he has served since 1985, and shared his hopes of fulfilling his dreams for the constituency in his new role.

Party president Bora, in a post on social media platform X, highlighted Choudhury's extensive experience and its potential benefits for the Barpeta constituency. The AGP leader's election marks the first time in 15 years that the party has secured a seat in the Lok Sabha, promising a strong advocacy for Assam's interests.

