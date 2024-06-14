Zelenskiy and Modi Discuss Trade at G7 Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sidelines of the G7 Summit. They discussed trade and an upcoming summit in Switzerland, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic engagements between Ukraine and India aimed at fostering stronger economic ties.
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:33 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said X he discussed trade and the summit in Switzerland during his meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sidelines of the G7 summit.
