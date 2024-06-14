Pawan Kalyan Named Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh
Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He will oversee Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology, and Rural Water Supply portfolios. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the new cabinet, which includes 25 members from various parties and communities.
- Country:
- India
In a major political development, Pawan Kalyan, the Janasena Party chief and actor-turned-politician, has been designated as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The announcement was made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.
Pawan Kalyan is set to helm critical portfolios, including Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology. Additionally, he will oversee the Rural Water Supply Department. Naidu extended his best wishes to Kalyan and other cabinet members via a post on X, highlighting an era of people's governance, accountability, and development.
The new cabinet, comprising 25 members, integrates experienced ministers with fresh faces from the Janasena, TDP, and BJP. The age range of the ministers falls between 41 to 74 years, representing diverse communities and bringing a mix of expertise and new perspectives to the state's governance.
