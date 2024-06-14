Delhi Assembly Disqualifies Former Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand

Former Delhi social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand has been disqualified from the membership of the Delhi assembly, as confirmed by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday.

Anand had stepped down from his role in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and resigned as minister in April, subsequently joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Despite being notified to respond by June 10 and to appear physically before the assembly on June 11 and June 14, he failed to comply.

His membership has now been terminated. Anand was elected from the Patel Nagar reserved assembly constituency in the 2020 election and had accused the AAP of corruption and ignoring Dalit leaders. Calls to Anand went unanswered.

