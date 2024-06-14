Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Disqualifies Former Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand

Raaj Kumar Anand, former Delhi social welfare minister, has been disqualified from the Delhi assembly. Anand resigned from the AAP in April and joined the BSP. He faced multiple notices to appear before the assembly but failed to comply. His membership has now been terminated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:55 IST
Raaj Kumar Anand
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand has been disqualified from the membership of the Delhi assembly, as confirmed by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday.

Anand had stepped down from his role in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and resigned as minister in April, subsequently joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Despite being notified to respond by June 10 and to appear physically before the assembly on June 11 and June 14, he failed to comply.

His membership has now been terminated. Anand was elected from the Patel Nagar reserved assembly constituency in the 2020 election and had accused the AAP of corruption and ignoring Dalit leaders. Calls to Anand went unanswered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

