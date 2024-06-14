Historic Victory: Akhilesh Yadav Rallies SP for 2027 UP Polls

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has made a clarion call to party members, urging them to start preparing for the upcoming 2027 state elections.

Reveling in the Samajwadi Party's recent victory in the Faizabad constituency, Yadav declared the public's rejection of politics rooted in hatred and divisiveness. He highlighted Awadhesh Prasad's triumph over BJP's two-term winner Lallu Singh as a critical marker in shifting political dynamics.

Addressing a large gathering at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium, Yadav stressed the importance of maintaining respectful rhetoric and staying connected with the electorate to secure triumph in future contests. The SP's performance, clinching 37 out of 80 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, demonstrates the increasing strength and renewed vigor within the party.

