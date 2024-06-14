Left Menu

Historic Victory: Akhilesh Yadav Rallies SP for 2027 UP Polls

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav urged party workers to start preparing for the 2027 state elections. Celebrating SP's recent victory in Faizabad, he claimed it signals an end to politics of hatred. Addressing party members, he emphasized respect and public connection as keys to future success.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:58 IST
Historic Victory: Akhilesh Yadav Rallies SP for 2027 UP Polls
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has made a clarion call to party members, urging them to start preparing for the upcoming 2027 state elections.

Reveling in the Samajwadi Party's recent victory in the Faizabad constituency, Yadav declared the public's rejection of politics rooted in hatred and divisiveness. He highlighted Awadhesh Prasad's triumph over BJP's two-term winner Lallu Singh as a critical marker in shifting political dynamics.

Addressing a large gathering at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium, Yadav stressed the importance of maintaining respectful rhetoric and staying connected with the electorate to secure triumph in future contests. The SP's performance, clinching 37 out of 80 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, demonstrates the increasing strength and renewed vigor within the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024