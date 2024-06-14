Historic Victory: Akhilesh Yadav Rallies SP for 2027 UP Polls
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav urged party workers to start preparing for the 2027 state elections. Celebrating SP's recent victory in Faizabad, he claimed it signals an end to politics of hatred. Addressing party members, he emphasized respect and public connection as keys to future success.
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has made a clarion call to party members, urging them to start preparing for the upcoming 2027 state elections.
Reveling in the Samajwadi Party's recent victory in the Faizabad constituency, Yadav declared the public's rejection of politics rooted in hatred and divisiveness. He highlighted Awadhesh Prasad's triumph over BJP's two-term winner Lallu Singh as a critical marker in shifting political dynamics.
Addressing a large gathering at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium, Yadav stressed the importance of maintaining respectful rhetoric and staying connected with the electorate to secure triumph in future contests. The SP's performance, clinching 37 out of 80 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, demonstrates the increasing strength and renewed vigor within the party.
