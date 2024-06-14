Left Menu

Luxembourg Joins Czech Initiative to Arm Ukraine

Luxembourg has joined a Czech-led initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine. Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova announced Luxembourg's financial contribution in support of Ukraine, which has been urging its Western allies for more military aid to repel Russian forces in the ongoing invasion.

Luxembourg has joined a Czech-led initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine, the Czech defence minister said on Friday. Prague said in May that it had contributions of more than 1.6 billion euros that could cover half a million shells this year for Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.

"Today, Luxembourg joined the countries that will contribute financially to the Czech ammunition initiative," Jana Cernochova said in a post on social media platform X. Cernochova did not say how much money Luxembourg was contributing.

