Renewed Hostilities: Russia's Persistent Assaults Amid Peace Talks

Russia has conducted a third consecutive overnight air attack on Kyiv, injuring a person and damaging properties as tensions with Ukraine intensify, despite ongoing peace talks. The attacks occurred ahead of significant discussions aiming for a ceasefire, yet both sides report continuing offensives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 07:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed assault, Russia launched a third consecutive overnight air attack targeting Kyiv, inflicting injuries on one individual and causing significant property damage, according to Kyiv's regional governor on Monday. The assault reflects escalating tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported that a 37-year-old received shrapnel injuries and is now hospitalized. Concurrently, in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Russian attacks wounded a 54-year-old woman, also impacting residential and multi-story building windows, regional administration noted.

The strikes coincide with a Ukrainian delegation's meeting with U.S. officials for peace discussions in Saudi Arabia and penciled-in Russia-U.S. talks focusing on Black Sea shipping safety. This diplomacy aims for a ceasefire by April 20, yet continued strikes suggest substantial hurdles remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

