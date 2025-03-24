Drone Attack Ignites Oil Depot Blaze in Russia's Krasnodar

A drone strike, attributed to Ukraine by Russian authorities, has ignited an oil depot fire in Russia's Krasnodar region, continuing to burn for five consecutive days.

As of Sunday, the blaze had engulfed 2,000 square meters at the depot near Kavkazskaya village, exacerbated by an oil spill.

The Russian foreign ministry condemned the attack as a breach of a ceasefire agreement regarding energy infrastructure, while firefighting efforts continue with specialized trains to contain the fire.

