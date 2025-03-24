Left Menu

Drone Attack Ignites Oil Depot Blaze in Russia's Krasnodar

A fire at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, triggered by a drone attack, has been raging for five days. Authorities have accused Ukraine of the attack, which violated an agreement to protect energy infrastructure. The fire area expanded due to an oil spill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 08:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone strike, attributed to Ukraine by Russian authorities, has ignited an oil depot fire in Russia's Krasnodar region, continuing to burn for five consecutive days.

As of Sunday, the blaze had engulfed 2,000 square meters at the depot near Kavkazskaya village, exacerbated by an oil spill.

The Russian foreign ministry condemned the attack as a breach of a ceasefire agreement regarding energy infrastructure, while firefighting efforts continue with specialized trains to contain the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

