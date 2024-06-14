Left Menu

Austin Rebukes Putin's Demands Amid Ukraine's Resilience

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands on Ukraine, praising Kyiv's resistance against Moscow's invasion. Austin emphasized that Russia has no right to dictate terms for peace, urging Putin to end the conflict. NATO's commitment to Ukraine's future membership remains, despite the ongoing war.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:36 IST
Austin Rebukes Putin's Demands Amid Ukraine's Resilience
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in no position to make demands on Ukraine to end the war, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday, as he touted Kyiv's military successes confronting Moscow's full-scale invasion. Putin said earlier on Friday that Russia would end the war in Ukraine only if Kyiv agreed to drop its NATO ambitions, hand over the entirety of four provinces claimed by Moscow, and carry out a demilitarization.

"He is not in any position to dictate to Ukraine what they must do to bring about peace," Austin told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukrainian territory in the third year of the war. Ukraine says peace can only be based on the full withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of its territorial integrity.

"He's had some hundreds of thousands of troops wounded and killed in this unjust and unprovoked invasion. He could end this today if he if he chose to do that. And we call upon him to do that and to leave Ukrainian sovereign territory," Austin said. In his address, Putin said "the future existence of Ukraine" depended on it withdrawing its forces, on it adopting a neutral status, and on beginning talks with Russia, and said Kyiv's military situation would worsen if it rejected the offer.

The timing of Putin's speech was clearly intended to preempt Ukraine's Swiss summit, billed as a "peace conference" despite Russia's exclusion, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seeks a show of international support for Kyiv's terms to end the war. His remarks also came ahead of NATO's summit in Washington, in which Ukraine's allies are also still at odds over whether and how to strengthen NATO's wording on Ukraine's future membership in the alliance.

NATO's official line is that Ukraine will join the alliance one day, but not while the country is at war. "Ukraine's future is in NATO," NATO leaders declared at last year's Vilnius summit. Some allies want this language to be strengthened, suggesting the summit declare that Ukraine's path to membership is "irreversible", according to diplomats.

Austin sidestepped the issue, saying only that NATO expansion wasn't likely in the short-term. "In terms of NATO expansion, I think that's a decision that 32 members of (the) NATO alliance will make at some point in time, I don't see any desire or indication that we will pursue expansion at any point in the near future," Austin said.

Austin said he suspected there would always be countries that would want to join NATO, but at this point the alliance wants to focus on bringing on its newest member, Sweden and Finland. "I think at this point in time, the members of the alliance would probably want to see things stabilize and settle out as we get the new members on board and continue to refine our plans," Austin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024