Left Menu

RSS Dispels Rift Rumors with BJP Amid Coordination Meeting Announcement

The RSS has denied claims of a rift with the BJP, dismissing speculation about recent critical comments by Mohan Bhagwat. The organization highlighted its upcoming coordination meeting in Kerala, asserting unity and clarifying statements about arrogance were not directed at BJP leaders. The RSS continues its supportive role in national elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:50 IST
RSS Dispels Rift Rumors with BJP Amid Coordination Meeting Announcement
  • Country:
  • India

The RSS has forcefully denied allegations of a rift with the BJP, calling recent speculation 'confusion'. These remarks follow suggestions that Mohan Bhagwat's critiques were aimed at the ruling party.

Sources confirmed that the organization's annual coordination meeting with BJP leaders is set to take place in Kerala starting August 31, asserting this event underpins their continued unity.

'There is no rift between the RSS and BJP,' sources stated, clarifying that remarks about arrogance weren't directed at Prime Minister Modi or BJP leaders. They stressed that Bhagwat's comments were twisted to create discord.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024