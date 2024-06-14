RSS Dispels Rift Rumors with BJP Amid Coordination Meeting Announcement

The RSS has forcefully denied allegations of a rift with the BJP, calling recent speculation 'confusion'. These remarks follow suggestions that Mohan Bhagwat's critiques were aimed at the ruling party.

Sources confirmed that the organization's annual coordination meeting with BJP leaders is set to take place in Kerala starting August 31, asserting this event underpins their continued unity.

'There is no rift between the RSS and BJP,' sources stated, clarifying that remarks about arrogance weren't directed at Prime Minister Modi or BJP leaders. They stressed that Bhagwat's comments were twisted to create discord.

