Delhi Government Fast-Tracks Development Amid Kejriwal's Incarceration
Delhi government ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj are holding meetings with AAP MLAs to expedite development work and address constituency issues, despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's incarceration. The government will prioritize development projects based on detailed input from MLAs, focusing on water supply, road construction, and local facilities.
Delhi government ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj have embarked on a series of strategic meetings with AAP MLAs to expedite development work and address pressing issues in their constituencies. This initiative comes despite the current incarceration of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Under Kejriwal's direction, the ministers are engaging with MLAs to identify and prioritize development projects based on detailed input. The focus areas include water supply, sewer cleaning, street and road construction, monsoon preparations, and local resident facilities, according to a government statement.
Urban Development Minister Bharadwaj assured that the MLAs' demands will be promptly addressed and the relevant departments instructed to start work immediately. Atishi added that developmental works, stalled due to the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha elections, will now proceed at double the speed. She emphasized Kejriwal's unwavering commitment to the people of Delhi, regardless of his incarceration.
MLAs from constituencies such as Rithahla, Timarpur, Wazirpur, Kirari, Sadar Bazar, and Model Town have been involved in the meetings so far.
