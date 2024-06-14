Left Menu

Brazilian President Advocates Global Tax for Super-Rich at G7 Summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva argued for a global tax on the super-rich during his speech at the G7 summit in Italy. He emphasized the importance of the super-wealthy paying their fair share of taxes and highlighted this proposal as a priority for Brazil's G20 presidency.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:51 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday defended his country's proposal to tax the super-rich globally during his intervention at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy.

"It's past time for the super-rich to pay their fair share of taxes," Lula told the G7, according to a written speech released by Brazil's government.

The South American has been pushing the proposal as one of the priorities of its Group of Twenty (G20) presidency.

