Brazilian President Advocates Global Tax for Super-Rich at G7 Summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday defended his country's proposal to tax the super-rich globally during his intervention at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy.

"It's past time for the super-rich to pay their fair share of taxes," Lula told the G7, according to a written speech released by Brazil's government.

The South American has been pushing the proposal as one of the priorities of its Group of Twenty (G20) presidency.

