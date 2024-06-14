"Promises are meant to be kept...": Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will fulfill every promise the party made during the Lok Sabha elections, adding that promises are meant to be kept. "Within one month new Orunodoi beneficiaries will be enrolled. Funds will be soon transferred into the bank accounts of those enrolled for the Lakhpati Didi scheme. Women who took upto Rs 50,000 micro-finance loans, we will repay their loans under AMFIR Scheme," Assam CM posted on X.

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to the Prime Minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. He said that 2 lakh houses in Assam have applied for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

"3 KW Solar Panels will be installed on each roof-top at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakhs. 86 per cent of this expense is being borne by our Double Engine Government," CM Sarma said. The rooftop solar programme was announced in the interim budget tabled on February 1. With an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore, the project aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

The Assam CM said that Rs 1 lakh will be given to the 30,000 youths in September. "Promises are meant to be kept! Prior to and during elections, we promised to support our youth to take up entrepreneurship and support girl child's education; we are on track to fulfill them. Rs 1 lakh to 30,000 youths in September. Monthly Nijut Moina benefit from October," he added.

The BJP retained nine seats, the same as in the 2019 polls, while its allies, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won one seat and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) emerged victorious in Barpeta on one seat. The Congress won three seats in Assam. (ANI)

