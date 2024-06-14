Italian Activist Ilaria Salis Released After Election to European Parliament
Italian anti-fascist activist Ilaria Salis has been released from house arrest in Hungary. Her release follows her election to the European Parliament as a representative of the Italian Green and Left Alliance, party leaders confirmed.
In Budapest, local police removed Salis' electronic bracelet. According to Italian news agency ANSA, her father plans to bring her back to Italy by Monday, when she celebrates her 40th birthday.
Salis has been under house arrest in Hungary, facing charges for allegedly assaulting far-right demonstrators. Elected to the European Parliament during this period, Salis now enjoys substantial legal immunity. More than 170,000 Italian voters wrote her name onto the ballot to facilitate her return from Hungary, where she had been detained for over a year.
AVS lawmakers Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni expressed their satisfaction in a statement, noting Salis' ability to return to Italy and perform her elected duties. Images of Salis handcuffed and shackled in a Hungarian courtroom had sparked political debate in Italy.
Charged with attempted murder for participating in an attack on far-right individuals during the Day of Honour event, Salis' alleged victims did not report the incident to police. Her father voiced concerns over her trial, facing potential imprisonment for up to 24 years, with prosecutors initially seeking an 11-year sentence.
