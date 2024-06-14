Left Menu

Modi Strengthens Global Ties at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant meetings with world leaders like US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 Summit in Italy. The discussions aimed at fostering global cooperation and addressing geopolitical issues, including recent tensions with Canada.

14-06-2024
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during the G7 Summit held in the southern Italian resort town. Their interactions signify India's ongoing efforts to strengthen global cooperation.

Along with Biden, Modi emphasized the importance of India-US collaboration for global betterment, stating on social media, "It's always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and USA will keep working together to further global good." The accompanying photographs underscored the amicable ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Trudeau was notably their first since Canada's controversial accusation concerning the involvement of Indian agents in a Khalistani separatist's death. Despite these tensions, Modi engaged with various leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazil President Lula da Silva, and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting India's commitment to diplomatic dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

