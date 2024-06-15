Macron Optimistic on Decisive Week for EU Top Jobs
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed optimism that decisions on the key European Commission roles might be finalized next week. EU leaders are set to discuss these pivotal positions in an informal summit on Monday, with final confirmations expected in a subsequent summit on June 28-29.
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 00:26 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was hopeful that decisions on the top jobs for the next European Commission could be decided next week.
European Union leaders meet on Monday for an informal summit where they will discuss jobs, including the chairman of EU leaders' summits and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs, before confirming those roles at a later EU summit on June 28-29.
