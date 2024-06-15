Left Menu

G7 Leaders Dismiss Putin's Peace Proposals as Distracting Ploy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that G7 leaders did not take Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace proposals for Ukraine seriously. The proposals were seen as an attempt to divert attention from an upcoming Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland. World leaders are set to gather for the summit focused on pressuring Russia to end the conflict.

Updated: 15-06-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 12:22 IST
  • Germany

Leaders of the Group of Seven leading western industrial economies did not discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposals for peace in Ukraine since everyone knew they were not serious, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. Speaking from Italy shortly before leaving for Switzerland, where a Ukraine conference opens on Saturday, Scholz said Putin's proposals - for Ukraine to abandon four provinces Russia claims, stop fighting and drop its ambition of NATO membership - were aimed only at distracting from the conference.

"Everyone knows that this was proposal wasn't meant seriously, but had something to do with the peace conference in Switzerland," he told ZDF television in an interview. World leaders were gathering in Switzerland for a summit aimed at pressuring Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

