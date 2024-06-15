Left Menu

Chinese Premier Li Qiang's Historic Australian Visit: Renewing Ties with Diplomatic Charm and Strategic Investments

Chinese Premier Li Qiang's arrival in Australia marks the first such visit in seven years, aiming to improve bilateral relations through panda diplomacy, economic discussions, and strategic investments in critical minerals. His visit underscores a desire to mend ties and expand cooperation while addressing past tensions.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:26 IST
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Australia on Saturday, marking the first visit by a Chinese premier in seven years. His mission aims to mend bilateral relations with panda diplomacy and economic discussions, focusing on China's global dominance in the critical minerals sector.

Li's visit comes on the heels of a trip to New Zealand and precedes a stop in Malaysia, showcasing a comprehensive diplomatic tour. During his New Zealand leg, Li emphasized China's commitment to supporting foreign enterprises and highlighted areas of potential collaboration, such as green development.

In Australia, Li's itinerary includes visits to Adelaide Zoo, a Chinese-controlled lithium processing plant, and Australia's Parliament House. This visit aims to rebuild a relationship strained by past political and economic tensions, with expectations of lifting trade bans and addressing security concerns.

