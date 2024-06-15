Left Menu

Sweden frees convicted former Iranian official Hamid Noury, government official says on X

Updated: 15-06-2024 17:07 IST
Sweden has freed convicted former Iranian official Hamid Noury, Iran's top human rights official Kazem Gharib Abadi said on X on Saturday. He said Noury, who had been convicted for his part in a mass execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988, will be back in Iran in a few hours.

A Swedish foreign ministry spokesperson had no immediate comment on the reports.

Separately, the Swedish prime minister announced that Iran detainees Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi were on a plane back to Sweden. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

