Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates PM Shri Religious Tourism Heli Service

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the PM Shri Religious Tourism Heli Service on Sunday. He said that the scheme aims to boost connectivity to two Jyotirlingas in the state.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:10 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the PM Shri Religious Tourism Heli Service on Sunday. He said that the scheme aims to boost connectivity to two Jyotirlingas in the state. CM Mohan Yadav said, "The government of Madhya Pradesh is dedicated to expanding air services in the state, especially to religious sites and historic places. Helicopter services have been started for two jyotirlingas. In the coming days, the service will be expanded. The development work is ongoing. Three days ago we inaugurated 'PM Shri Tourism Air Service' for 8 cities. Air ambulance service is already continuing."

He also extended wishes on the occasion of Father's Day and 'Ganga Dussehra'. "Projects worth Rs 4000 crores have been approved and more than 6 lakh people's participation is involved," he added.

Earlier, CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Father's Day and said that the upholding of family traditions in the Hindu culture, sets an example for the whole world. He said that the sages and saints have done a lot of research work to enhance Indian traditions.

Speaking to reporters, Mohan Yadav said, "I would like to extend my greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Father's Day. In Hindu culture, upholding family traditions in our country sets an example for the world. Our sages and saints have done a lot of research work and enhanced our traditions." (ANI)

