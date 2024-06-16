Left Menu

EVM Controversy in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Defends Win

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde questioned why only Mumbai North West's election results are under scrutiny, suggesting doubts arise solely because a Shiv Sena candidate won. Shinde compared his party's performance to rival Sena (UBT), while election officers also addressed allegations of EVM tampering, affirming robust security protocols.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:48 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Sunday questioned the scrutiny over Mumbai North West's election results, implying it is motivated by the victory of his party's candidate, Ravindra Waikar. His comments followed allegations involving an EVM-related controversy and a relative of the winner using a mobile phone during vote counting.

Shinde emphasized the selective questioning of only his party's win and provided performance metrics comparing his party's success rate to that of the rival Sena (UBT). He highlighted that his party won seven out of 15 seats with a 48% strike rate, compared to Sena (UBT)'s 42% strike rate.

The Chief Minister underscored the robust safeguards of the EVM system. Vandana Suryavanshi, the returning officer of Mumbai North West, firmly denied tampering claims and announced legal actions against a newspaper for defamation. Additional details emerged with the booking of Waikar's brother-in-law for violating rules by using a mobile phone at a counting centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

