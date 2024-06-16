EVM Controversy in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Defends Win

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Sunday questioned the scrutiny over Mumbai North West's election results, implying it is motivated by the victory of his party's candidate, Ravindra Waikar. His comments followed allegations involving an EVM-related controversy and a relative of the winner using a mobile phone during vote counting.

Shinde emphasized the selective questioning of only his party's win and provided performance metrics comparing his party's success rate to that of the rival Sena (UBT). He highlighted that his party won seven out of 15 seats with a 48% strike rate, compared to Sena (UBT)'s 42% strike rate.

The Chief Minister underscored the robust safeguards of the EVM system. Vandana Suryavanshi, the returning officer of Mumbai North West, firmly denied tampering claims and announced legal actions against a newspaper for defamation. Additional details emerged with the booking of Waikar's brother-in-law for violating rules by using a mobile phone at a counting centre.

