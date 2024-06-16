BJP Leaders Visit West Bengal Amid Post-Poll Violence Claims
A four-member BJP team, including senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb, visited West Bengal to assess the situation following alleged post-election violence against BJP workers. The delegation aims to speak with victims and understand the tensions attributed to the ruling Trinamool Congress.
- Country:
- India
A four-member team from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), featuring senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb, arrived in West Bengal on Sunday evening to investigate reported violence against BJP members following the Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing the media at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Prasad expressed concern, stating that both the public and BJP workers in the state felt threatened due to the alleged post-election violence. 'Elections were conducted nationwide, but such violence is witnessed only in West Bengal,' Prasad remarked, challenging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to uphold democratic values.
Deb, who served as Tripura's chief minister, noted the absence of political violence in the northeastern state since BJP's ascension to power. He emphasized the team's intent to communicate with the victims and thoroughly assess the situation over their two-day visit in West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EC Deploys Central Forces to Prevent Post-Poll Violence
Bengal Guv CV Ananda Bose writes to CM Mamata Banerjee, asks her to submit immediate report on post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali.
Governor Bose Urges Mamata Banerjee to Address Post-Poll Violence in Sandeshkhali
BJP Worker Killed in Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal's Nadia District
Governor Bose Urges Immediate Action Against Post-Poll Violence in Sandeshkhali