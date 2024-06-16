BJP Leaders Visit West Bengal Amid Post-Poll Violence Claims

A four-member team from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), featuring senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb, arrived in West Bengal on Sunday evening to investigate reported violence against BJP members following the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Prasad expressed concern, stating that both the public and BJP workers in the state felt threatened due to the alleged post-election violence. 'Elections were conducted nationwide, but such violence is witnessed only in West Bengal,' Prasad remarked, challenging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to uphold democratic values.

Deb, who served as Tripura's chief minister, noted the absence of political violence in the northeastern state since BJP's ascension to power. He emphasized the team's intent to communicate with the victims and thoroughly assess the situation over their two-day visit in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)