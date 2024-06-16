Left Menu

BJP Leaders Visit West Bengal Amid Post-Poll Violence Claims

A four-member BJP team, including senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb, visited West Bengal to assess the situation following alleged post-election violence against BJP workers. The delegation aims to speak with victims and understand the tensions attributed to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:37 IST
A four-member team from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), featuring senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb, arrived in West Bengal on Sunday evening to investigate reported violence against BJP members following the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Prasad expressed concern, stating that both the public and BJP workers in the state felt threatened due to the alleged post-election violence. 'Elections were conducted nationwide, but such violence is witnessed only in West Bengal,' Prasad remarked, challenging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to uphold democratic values.

Deb, who served as Tripura's chief minister, noted the absence of political violence in the northeastern state since BJP's ascension to power. He emphasized the team's intent to communicate with the victims and thoroughly assess the situation over their two-day visit in West Bengal.

