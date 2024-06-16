Left Menu

TTP Announces Eid al-Adha Ceasefire with Pakistan Government

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced a three-day ceasefire with the Pakistani government during Eid al-Adha. The ceasefire, initiated on public demand, takes place from June 17-19. The TTP stated they would defend themselves if attacked. This marks the second ceasefire declaration following a previous one in 2021.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has declared a three-day ceasefire with the Pakistani government, coinciding with the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. The ceasefire, spanning June 17-19, comes in response to public demand, according to a statement from the militant group.

Despite the truce, the TTP cautioned that its fighters would retaliate if attacked by security forces. The one-page statement was endorsed by TTP Emir Mufti Abu Mansoor Asim.

This marks the second instance of a ceasefire by the TTP, with the first occurring in 2021 and ending in 2022. Established in 2007, the TTP has links to al-Qaeda and a history of involvement in significant violent incidents across Pakistan, including attacks on military bases and the 2008 Marriott Hotel bombing in Islamabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

