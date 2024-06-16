TTP Announces Eid al-Adha Ceasefire with Pakistan Government

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has declared a three-day ceasefire with the Pakistani government, coinciding with the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. The ceasefire, spanning June 17-19, comes in response to public demand, according to a statement from the militant group.

Despite the truce, the TTP cautioned that its fighters would retaliate if attacked by security forces. The one-page statement was endorsed by TTP Emir Mufti Abu Mansoor Asim.

This marks the second instance of a ceasefire by the TTP, with the first occurring in 2021 and ending in 2022. Established in 2007, the TTP has links to al-Qaeda and a history of involvement in significant violent incidents across Pakistan, including attacks on military bases and the 2008 Marriott Hotel bombing in Islamabad.

