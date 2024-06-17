AAP Announces Mohinder Bhagat as Candidate for Jalandhar West Bypoll

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced Mohinder Bhagat as its candidate for the bypoll in the Jalandhar West reserved assembly segment, set to be held on July 10. Bhagat, who switched from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to AAP last year, previously contested the same seat unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket in 2022.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural, the former AAP legislator, who joined the BJP in March. AAP is the first major political party to name its candidate for the July 10 bypoll. The process for nominations started on July 14, with the last date for filing on June 21. Scrutiny will occur on June 24, and withdrawals are allowed until June 26.

With the resignation of Angural accepted by the Punjab Assembly Speaker on May 30, the battle for the Jalandhar West constituency is heating up. The outcome of this bypoll holds significant implications for both state and regional politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)