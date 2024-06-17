Left Menu

EU Faces High-Stakes Leadership Shuffle: Power Dynamics in Focus

The European Union's 27 leaders convene in Brussels to assess recent election outcomes and begin the complex task of allocating top jobs within the bloc. With shifting dynamics following elections that moved the European Parliament to the right, choosing new leadership will be crucial for the bloc's future trajectory.

Updated: 17-06-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:02 IST
  • Belgium

The European Union's 27 leaders are gathering in Brussels Monday night to evaluate recent election outcomes and kick off the intricate process of apportioning the bloc's top roles. Historically steeped in political maneuvering, this gathering comes with reconfigured political dynamics.

June's elections tipped the European Parliament to the right, delivering significant setbacks to pro-European ruling parties in Paris and Berlin. This weakened the typically robust Franco-German coalition that drives EU politics, ushering in new dynamics for discussion at the informal dinner.

One of the main tasks is nominating the next head of the European Commission, the EU's powerful executive branch responsible for formulating policies on everything from climate change to the massive shared budget.

