Left Menu

Macron's Snap Election Gambit: France on Edge

Campaigning has started in France for a snap parliamentary election where opinion polls predict a win for the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen. President Macron's centrist alliance might come third. This political tumult has caused a sell-off in French bonds and stocks, raising concerns about financial stability.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:05 IST
Macron's Snap Election Gambit: France on Edge
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

Campaigning kicked off in France on Monday for a snap parliamentary election which opinion polls suggest the far-right National Rally will win, with President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance coming third, behind a leftwing ticket. Political uncertainty triggered a sell-off of French bonds and stocks after Macron unexpectedly called the election, following a trouncing of his ruling centrist party by Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) in European Parliament elections.

Macron's gamble, which included catching other parties off-guard with just three weeks to prepare for the ballot, could back-fire, a poll by Ifop for the Journal du Dimanche showed. It saw the eurosceptic, anti-immigration RN getting 35% of the votes in the first round on June 30, with 26% for the newly agreed, fragile alliance of leftwing parties, and just 19% for Macron. The second round will take place on July 7.

Official campaigning began on Monday, after a week in which parties scrambled to field candidates and strike alliances. Macron's allies repeated warnings that a victory for RN, or for the left, could create a financial crisis. A victory for either would be catastrophic for France, its economy and jobs, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told RTL radio.

Macron gathered key ministers and aides on Sunday evening to discuss the election, a source who took part in the meeting said, adding that they decided not to field any candidates in about 60 constituencies - out of 577 - where they considered that another mainstream candidate was in a better position to win. But a decades-old consensus among mainstream parties to join forces to keep the far right out of power appears to have disintegrated and some in Macron's camp expressed doubts publicly about the snap election.

"This (dissolution of parliament) is the decision of the president, it's his prerogative," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio on Sunday. "What I observe is that it has created in our country, among the French people, everywhere, worries, incomprehension, sometimes anger. That's what I see among our voters."

The RN, which has already said it would slash VAT on energy and lower the retirement age, is set to detail its economic programme in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024