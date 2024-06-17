Delhi BJP leaders hold protest against AAP govt over water crisis, say Delhi Jal Board infrastructure crumbling

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a protest against the Delhi government in Geeta Colony over the water crisis in the national capital. Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government and said there is "water theft" in the national capital. He alleged that AAP leaders are involved in the "black-marketing" of water.

"There is theft of water. Arvind Kejriwal and his leaders are black-marketing water. If the theft, black-marketing and leakage is stopped Delhi will get water," the Delhi BJP chief told reporters on Monday. "Till the time the people of Delhi don't get water, we will keep protesting against the Delhi CM and AAP ministers. They are stealing water. If water wastage is stopped, people will get the needed amount of water. They talk about providing free water and then they give dirty water. This is shameful. They are just looting people. They are building their lavish houses..." he said.

Lashing out at Kejriwal, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal asked why the Delhi CM has not been able to find a "permanent solution" to the problem. "Water crisis is not new, it has occurred every year for the last 10 years since Arvind Kejriwal's government came to power. I want to ask him why when this crisis occurs every year, why has he not found a permanent solution to it?" Khandelwal asked.

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj also slammed the AAP government. She said despite being in power for a decade, the Kejriwal government has not done anything and the Delhi Jal Board infrastructure is "crumbling." She added that the Delhi government is failing in its responsibility to provide water to people. "The Kejriwal government has no intention to work. The Kejriwal government has been in power for a decade but the Chief Minister and his government have done nothing. The entire infrastructure of the Delhi Jal Board is crumbling, it seems that the Kejriwal government is encouraging the illegal tanker mafia in Delhi...The Delhi Jal Board is under the control of the Delhi government, it is the responsibility of the Delhi government to provide water to the people of Delhi," she alleged.

Earlier on Sunday, AAP accused the BJP of hatching a 'conspiracy' against the people, while the BJP held a Matka-Phod protest against the Arvind Kejriwal government to highlight the water crisis. (ANI)