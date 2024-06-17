Siddaramaiah Challenges BJP's Stand on Fuel Price Protests

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lashed out at the BJP, questioning their state-wide protests against fuel price hikes. On Monday, he dared the party to focus on what he called 'injustice' meted out by the Centre towards Karnataka.

The Chief Minister pointed out that while petrol prices have surged by Rs three per litre and diesel by Rs 3.5 per litre following Karnataka's decision to hike sales tax, the state is also suffering from a series of financial injustices at the hands of the BJP-led NDA government. Siddaramaiah alleged mishandlings in central fund allocations, GST devolution, and project funding.

Highlighting a glaring paradox, Siddaramaiah noted that despite a significant drop in crude oil prices—from USD 113 per barrel during former PM Manmohan Singh's tenure to USD 82.35—fuel prices have continued to increase under PM Modi's administration. He also emphasized the drastic hike in LPG cylinder prices, urging BJP leaders to re-evaluate their protest targets.

