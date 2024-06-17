Congress Apologizes to Christian Community Over Modi-Pope Post

The Congress in Kerala issued a formal apology to the Christian community on Monday, following backlash from a controversial social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Pope Francis.

The post, which was perceived as mocking, was promptly removed from the party's official X handle. In a subsequent post, the party extended an unconditional apology to Christian faithful, emphasizing its long-standing respect for all religions.

The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with the BJP accusing the Congress of inciting communal discord. The Congress refuted these claims, noting their criticism was directed solely at Modi's political conduct.

