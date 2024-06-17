Left Menu

Congress Apologizes to Christian Community Over Modi-Pope Post

The Congress in Kerala issued an apology to the Christian community after a social media post mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Pope Francis caused controversy. The party withdrew the post, clarifying that they did not intend to insult any religion. BJP criticized the Congress for the post, escalating political tensions.

The Congress in Kerala issued a formal apology to the Christian community on Monday, following backlash from a controversial social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Pope Francis.

The post, which was perceived as mocking, was promptly removed from the party's official X handle. In a subsequent post, the party extended an unconditional apology to Christian faithful, emphasizing its long-standing respect for all religions.

The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with the BJP accusing the Congress of inciting communal discord. The Congress refuted these claims, noting their criticism was directed solely at Modi's political conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

