Controversy Unfolds at Mumbai Counting Centre: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Vilas Potnis Booked

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Vilas Potnis and his police guard face charges for unauthorized entry at a Mumbai counting centre during Lok Sabha result announcements. The incident has sparked controversy, leading to legal actions and allegations of misuse of mobile phones to tamper with EVMs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Vilas Potnis and a police personnel tasked with his security have been charged for unauthorized entry into a Mumbai counting centre. According to official sources, the incident occurred at NESCO center during the counting of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat votes on June 4.

Amidst the announcement of Lok Sabha results, Prajakta Mahale, the polling representative of the victorious Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar, raised objections against Potnis and his security guard. Subsequently, a complaint was filed, leading to a case against Potnis under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Potnis, while defending himself, claimed he was unaware of the prohibited entry. He argued that the high security did not deter his entrance, and he would have complied immediately had he been informed. Adding more to the controversy, reports surfaced that Waikar's kin allegedly used a mobile phone to 'unlock' an EVM, although these claims have been denied by poll and police officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

