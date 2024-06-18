Left Menu

Kishida and Scholz's Strategic Summit: Strengthening Tech and Defense Amid Global Tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering a visit to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a NATO summit in the U.S. in early July. They are expected to discuss supply chain resilience for minerals and semiconductors, emerging technologies like AI, and defense cooperation amid global tensions.

Fumio Kishida
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz when he attends a NATO summit in the United States in early July, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing a government source.

Kishida and Scholz are expected to discuss mineral and semiconductor supply chain resilience, protection of emerging technology including AI and defence cooperation amid Ukraine-Russia war and China's growing maritime assertiveness, NHK said.

