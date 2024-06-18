Kishida and Scholz's Strategic Summit: Strengthening Tech and Defense Amid Global Tensions
18-06-2024
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz when he attends a NATO summit in the United States in early July, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing a government source.
Kishida and Scholz are expected to discuss mineral and semiconductor supply chain resilience, protection of emerging technology including AI and defence cooperation amid Ukraine-Russia war and China's growing maritime assertiveness, NHK said.
