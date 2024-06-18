Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Advocates for Paper Ballots Over EVMs in India

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called for the reintroduction of paper ballots in Indian elections, following a significant defeat in Andhra Pradesh's recent polls. He emphasized that many advanced democracies prefer paper ballots over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Reddy believes this change would enhance trust in India's democratic process.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 18-06-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 10:19 IST
  • India

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called for the replacement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with paper ballots in elections, citing that most advanced democracies utilize paper ballots.

Following a significant defeat in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, the former Chief Minister stated that the use of paper ballots would better uphold the spirit of democracy in India. ''In electoral practices across the world in almost every advanced democracy, paper ballots are used, not EVMs,'' Reddy remarked in a post on 'X'.

YSRCP, once a dominant political force, was reduced to 11 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats in the elections, while the NDA alliance claimed a landslide victory with 164 out of 175 Assembly seats and 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. Reddy contends that paper ballots would ensure democracy is not only fair but also perceived to be fair.

