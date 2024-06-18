Indian Americans Are Cementing US-India Relations: Neera Tanden

Neera Tanden, a prominent White House official, emphasized the crucial role Indian Americans have played in fortifying the relationship between India and the United States. Speaking at the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum, Tanden pointed out that the diaspora has been instrumental in fostering bilateral ties, even in times of political tension.

During her conversation with former US Ambassador to India Tim Roemer, Tanden noted the growing influence of Indian-Americans within the US administration. She reminisced about her early career in the Clinton White House, contrasting it with the present day, where Indian-Americans hold significant positions in the Biden administration.

India's Deputy Ambassador to the US, Sripriya Ranganathan, echoed Tanden's sentiments, underlining the high priority the Indian government places on US relations. She highlighted recent high-level political engagements, indicating a robust partnership focused on sectors like defense, space, and biotech.

