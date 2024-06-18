Left Menu

Dignitaries Take Oath in 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, took oath as members of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly. The ceremony was led by Pro-tem Speaker Ranenda Pratap Swain, with the oath-taking for newly elected members continuing until June 19.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, officially took their oaths as members of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Pro-tem Speaker Ranenda Pratap Swain conducted the ceremony, which saw the swearing-in of the state's newly elected representatives.

The event marked the beginning of a series of oath-taking ceremonies, set to continue until June 19, ahead of the election for the Speaker scheduled for June 20. As per tradition, the ceremony began with floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, underscoring the solemn and respectful tone of the proceedings.

The recent Assembly elections resulted in the BJP winning a commanding 78 seats, followed by BJD with 51, Congress with 14, CPIM with 1, and Independents securing 3 seats. Notably, among the 147-member Assembly, 82 individuals are serving as first-time MLAs. Majhi will act as the leader of the House, while ex-chief minister Naveen Patnaik is expected to be chosen as the Leader of the Opposition.

