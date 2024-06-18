BJP Central Team Faces Protests from Within in West Bengal

A BJP central team touring West Bengal to assess post-election violence faced unexpected protests from disgruntled party workers.

The team, including senior leaders such as Biplab Deb and Ravi Shankar Prasad, was halted by party workers in Amtala, who aired their grievances about being displaced from their homes without support.

This incident has brought to light internal discord within the BJP, juxtaposed with ongoing allegations against the Trinamool Congress for post-poll violence. Trinamool leader Shantanu Sen commented that the protests show a disconnect within the BJP and accused the party of fabricating claims of violence.

