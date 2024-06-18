Left Menu

Police doing a good job, no need for CBI probe into Renukaswamy murder case: Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said there was no need to hand over the Renukaswamy murder case to the CBI as the police were doing a good job in their investigation without succumbing to any pressure.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said there was no need to hand over the Renukaswamy murder case to the CBI as the police were doing a good job in their investigation without succumbing to any pressure. Parameshwara met the parents and wife of Renukaswamy, who was tortured and murdered in Bengaluru on June eight.

The Minister said 17 people, including Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda, have been arrested in connection with the case.

"I came here to console the family. This is a painful incident not only for the family but also for all of us. So far, 17 people have been arrested. They are being interrogated thoroughly," Parameshwara told reporters here.

"Our policemen have done a good job. They did not succumb to any pressure while doing their job. Hence, there is no need to hand over the case to the CBI," he said in response to a question on the possibility of handing over the case to the premier investigation agency.

"There should not be any politics in this case. I am saying this because I have seen various reports in the media. This incident should not have happened but it did. There could have been some statements but we will not bow to any pressure," Parameshwara added.

He said Renukaswamy's family members have demanded justice and a Government job.

The victim got married only a year ago and his wife is pregnant.

''I will discuss with the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) (on the demand for government job),'' the Minister said. Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had allegedly sent some obscene messages to Gowda on social media, which infuriated the 47-year-old actor, according to police sources.

