Pankaja Munde Reflects on Lok Sabha Defeat and Uncertain Future

BJP leader Pankaja Munde discussed her recent Lok Sabha election loss and expressed that although a victory would have hailed her a hero, some wouldn't have liked it. Her supporters worry about her uncertain future as she faces her second defeat, while she promises to decide her next move post state assembly elections.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday reflected on her recent defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, stating that victory would have hailed her a hero, though some wouldn't have appreciated it.

Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra's Latur district, the BJP's national secretary disclosed her supporters' concerns over her uncertain political future. Munde narrowly lost the Beed Lok Sabha seat to the NCP's Bajrang Sonawane by 6,553 votes.

''I garnered 6.7 lakh votes. If I had emerged victorious, I would have been hailed a hero. But some people would have disliked it,'' noted Munde. She further recounted her five-year vanvaas (exile) after the 2019 loss and acknowledged her supporters' anxiety over her latest defeat. ''I did not fight this election for myself; my candidature was declared by the party,'' she added.

Munde called upon her supporters to stay united and said she would decide her next move after the upcoming state assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

