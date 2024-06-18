Global Leaders' Summits and Major Events June to July 2024

For other diaries, please see:

TUESDAY, JUNE 18 ** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington - 1515 GMT

** PYONGYANG/HANOI - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea and Vietnam. (To June 20) BERN/BERLIN – President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel is on a visit to Switzerland and Germany. (To June 19) WELLINGTON/CANBERRA/KUALA LUMPUR - Premier of the People's Republic of China, Li Qiang will visit New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia. (To June 20) SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2024 (To June 23)

TOKYO - Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon will travel to Japan. (to June 20) BRUSSELS / LUXEMBOURG - Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will attend the fifth China-European Union High-Level Environment and Climate Dialogue in Brussels, Belgium and pay a visit to Luxembourg. (to June 21)

SINGAPORE - Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Manet to visit Singapore where he will hold talks with Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong (to June 19). CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

** BEIJING - Nigeria's foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar will visit China. (To June 26) ** OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

BODO, Norway - Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian and Swedish prime ministers Jonas Gahr Stoere and Ulf Kristersson meet in Bodo in northern Norway. (to June 20) BERLIN, Germany - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Berlin - 0700 GMT PARIS - Argentine President Javier Milei will make his first official visit to France and meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20

BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks at Austria World Summit, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 8th environmental conference - 0800 GMT SEOUL - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks in Seoul - 0900 GMT

COLOMBO - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will arrive in Sri Lanka on an official visit. GLOBAL - World Refugee Day.

LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 BEIJING - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks in Beijing - 1230 GMT

MADRID - Argentina's President Javier Milei to receive Juan de Mariana Institute award for "an exemplary defence of the ideas of freedom". GLOBAL - International Yoga Day. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22 CHAD - Chad holds second round of presidential election

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 23 ** Tallinn/ Vilnius/ Riga - King of Spain Felipe VI will pay an official visit to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia (To June 25)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24

** GENEVA - Geneva hosts the ministerial meeting of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). - 0845 GMT BERLIN - 76th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift.

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 25 LOS ANGELES - 15th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson.

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 26

LONDON - Emperor of Japan Naruhito visits United Kingdom (to June 28) GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 27 Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28

IRAN, ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF - Iranian President election. Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 MAURITANIA - Mauritanian Presidency Election. PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 22nd anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 14th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 30

FRANCE - French National Assembly Election (First round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 103rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race, "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 KAZAKHSTAN - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kazakhstan's capital Astana. (to July 4) ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in SCO summit in Astana (to July 4) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 4 UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND - British House of Commons Election. UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 6 BAKU - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Azerbaijan GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 7 FRANCE - French National Assembly Election (Second round) KATHMANDU - 77th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people where killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 9 SUCRE - President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will visit Bolivia.

Washington DC. - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the NATO summit TEHRAN - 24th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 19th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 13th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 17th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 15

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC - Syrian People's Council Election. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17, - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 21 VIENTIANE - 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting (APT FMM). (To July 27)

VIENTIANE - 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM). (To July 27) VIENTIANE - 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (To July 27) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 24th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough Air show 2024 (to Jul 26). OSLO – 13th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 110th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 203rd Anniversary of Independence. VENEZUELA - Venezuela will hold a presidential election.

