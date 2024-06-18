Global Leaders' Summits and Major Events June to July 2024
This comprehensive diary lists global political, economic, and cultural events scheduled from June to July 2024. Highlights include visits by world leaders, international summits, significant anniversaries, and cultural festivals. This guide is essential for staying informed about key happenings that will shape global affairs.
TUESDAY, JUNE 18 ** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington - 1515 GMT
** PYONGYANG/HANOI - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea and Vietnam. (To June 20) BERN/BERLIN – President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel is on a visit to Switzerland and Germany. (To June 19) WELLINGTON/CANBERRA/KUALA LUMPUR - Premier of the People's Republic of China, Li Qiang will visit New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia. (To June 20) SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2024 (To June 23)
TOKYO - Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon will travel to Japan. (to June 20) BRUSSELS / LUXEMBOURG - Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will attend the fifth China-European Union High-Level Environment and Climate Dialogue in Brussels, Belgium and pay a visit to Luxembourg. (to June 21)
SINGAPORE - Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Manet to visit Singapore where he will hold talks with Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong (to June 19). CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19
** BEIJING - Nigeria's foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar will visit China. (To June 26) ** OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
BODO, Norway - Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian and Swedish prime ministers Jonas Gahr Stoere and Ulf Kristersson meet in Bodo in northern Norway. (to June 20) BERLIN, Germany - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Berlin - 0700 GMT PARIS - Argentine President Javier Milei will make his first official visit to France and meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20
BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks at Austria World Summit, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 8th environmental conference - 0800 GMT SEOUL - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks in Seoul - 0900 GMT
COLOMBO - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will arrive in Sri Lanka on an official visit. GLOBAL - World Refugee Day.
LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, JUNE 21 BEIJING - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks in Beijing - 1230 GMT
MADRID - Argentina's President Javier Milei to receive Juan de Mariana Institute award for "an exemplary defence of the ideas of freedom". GLOBAL - International Yoga Day. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.
- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22 CHAD - Chad holds second round of presidential election
- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 23 ** Tallinn/ Vilnius/ Riga - King of Spain Felipe VI will pay an official visit to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia (To June 25)
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24
** GENEVA - Geneva hosts the ministerial meeting of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). - 0845 GMT BERLIN - 76th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift.
LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JUNE 25 LOS ANGELES - 15th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson.
LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 26
LONDON - Emperor of Japan Naruhito visits United Kingdom (to June 28) GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JUNE 27 Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28
IRAN, ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF - Iranian President election. Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JUNE 29 MAURITANIA - Mauritanian Presidency Election. PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 22nd anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 14th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 30
FRANCE - French National Assembly Election (First round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 103rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race, "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 KAZAKHSTAN - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kazakhstan's capital Astana. (to July 4) ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in SCO summit in Astana (to July 4) - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JULY 4 UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND - British House of Commons Election. UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 6 BAKU - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Azerbaijan GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JULY 7 FRANCE - French National Assembly Election (Second round) KATHMANDU - 77th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people where killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 9 SUCRE - President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will visit Bolivia.
Washington DC. - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the NATO summit TEHRAN - 24th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 19th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 13th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 17th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 15
BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC - Syrian People's Council Election. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17, - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 21 VIENTIANE - 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting (APT FMM). (To July 27)
VIENTIANE - 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM). (To July 27) VIENTIANE - 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (To July 27) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 24th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough Air show 2024 (to Jul 26). OSLO – 13th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 110th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 203rd Anniversary of Independence. VENEZUELA - Venezuela will hold a presidential election.
