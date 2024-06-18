Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Speaks on Maharashtra's Changing Political Landscape

Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) chief, discussed the recent Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the changing political atmosphere in Maharashtra. Though the BJP holds power, results indicate a shift. He emphasized addressing farmers' issues and stressed the importance of responsible governance. Pawar seeks to meet with the Chief Minister regarding drought concerns.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:02 IST
Sharad Pawar Speaks on Maharashtra's Changing Political Landscape
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) chief, on Tuesday highlighted the changing political atmosphere in Maharashtra during a recent interaction with farmers at Nimbut village in Baramati tehsil.

He remarked that in the recent Lok Sabha elections, they contested only 10 seats and won 8, signaling that the state's political landscape is shifting.

Despite the BJP holding power, Pawar sensed a different outcome during the poll campaign based on public sentiment. He noted that the ruling party lost 31 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) succeeded in those constituencies.

Pawar stressed the responsibility of elected officials to address pressing issues such as farm-related problems and water scarcity. He also mentioned writing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking a meeting to discuss the drought-like situation in several tehsils of Pune district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024