Sharad Pawar Speaks on Maharashtra's Changing Political Landscape
Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) chief, discussed the recent Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the changing political atmosphere in Maharashtra. Though the BJP holds power, results indicate a shift. He emphasized addressing farmers' issues and stressed the importance of responsible governance. Pawar seeks to meet with the Chief Minister regarding drought concerns.
Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) chief, on Tuesday highlighted the changing political atmosphere in Maharashtra during a recent interaction with farmers at Nimbut village in Baramati tehsil.
He remarked that in the recent Lok Sabha elections, they contested only 10 seats and won 8, signaling that the state's political landscape is shifting.
Despite the BJP holding power, Pawar sensed a different outcome during the poll campaign based on public sentiment. He noted that the ruling party lost 31 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) succeeded in those constituencies.
Pawar stressed the responsibility of elected officials to address pressing issues such as farm-related problems and water scarcity. He also mentioned writing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking a meeting to discuss the drought-like situation in several tehsils of Pune district.
