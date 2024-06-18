Kamlesh Thakur to Contest Dehra Bypoll Amidst Political Showdown

In a significant political development, Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will contest the Dehra assembly bypoll on July 10. Thakur, who is originally from Dehra, will face BJP nominee and two-time legislator Hoshiyar Singh. Singh had previously secured the Dehra seat as an Independent candidate in the 2022 assembly elections.

The announcement of Thakur's candidature was made by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal after receiving approval from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Her selection followed a thorough survey and feedback from local leaders, reflecting her substantial support base. Born in Nalsooha village of Kangra district, Thakur holds a Master's degree in Political Science and a PG Diploma in Computer Application. She has been an active member of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee for two decades, focusing on social services and women's empowerment.

The Dehra constituency, established after delimitation in 2010, has never been won by Congress. The last elections saw BJP's Ravinder Singh Ravi victorious in 2012, with Hoshiyar Singh winning as an Independent in 2017 and 2022.

