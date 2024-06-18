Left Menu

Tensions Flare in South China Sea as Chinese Forces Seize Philippine Boats

Chinese forces seized Philippine rubber boats delivering supplies to a military outpost, injuring Filipino navy personnel. The U.S. reaffirmed its defense obligations to the Philippines. The confrontation highlights escalating tensions in the South China Sea, with fears of potential conflict involving the U.S. and China.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Chinese forces seized two Philippine rubber boats delivering critical supplies to a military outpost in the disputed South China Sea, resulting in several Filipino navy personnel injuries, according to Philippine officials.

The United States issued a renewed warning Tuesday, emphasizing its commitment to defend its treaty ally, the Philippines, following hours-long confrontations at Second Thomas Shoal. The shoal has been a flashpoint for territorial disputes, with a small Philippine navy unit stationed on a grounded warship under constant monitoring by China's coast guard and navy.

Fears mount that the territorial tensions could escalate, potentially involving the United States and China in broader conflict. The latest incident, marked by mutual blaming from China and the Philippines, involved dangerous maneuvers disrupting supply delivery to the Filipino outpost, resulting in injuries and the seizing of boats by Chinese forces.

