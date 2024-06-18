Kiran Choudhry's Exit Shakes Haryana Congress: Joins BJP

In a significant blow to the Congress in Haryana, where assembly elections are scheduled in October, senior party leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry have announced their resignation and plan to join the ruling BJP on Wednesday.

Kiran Choudhry, a sitting MLA, and Shruti Choudhry, the former working president of the Haryana Congress, both severed their ties with the party on Tuesday.

Their exit and subsequent move to the BJP are seen as a major boost for the ruling party in the run-up to the elections.

