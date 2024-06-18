Kiran Choudhry's Exit Shakes Haryana Congress: Joins BJP
In a major political shift in Haryana, senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry have resigned from the Congress party and are set to join the BJP. The departure comes as a significant blow to Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in October.
In a significant blow to the Congress in Haryana, where assembly elections are scheduled in October, senior party leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry have announced their resignation and plan to join the ruling BJP on Wednesday.
Kiran Choudhry, a sitting MLA, and Shruti Choudhry, the former working president of the Haryana Congress, both severed their ties with the party on Tuesday.
Their exit and subsequent move to the BJP are seen as a major boost for the ruling party in the run-up to the elections.
