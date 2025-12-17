Left Menu

Congress Stages Protest Against BJP's 'Vendetta Politics'

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress organized a protest against the BJP, accusing it of targeting Congress leaders with 'vendetta politics'. They demanded an apology after a court dismissed the ED charge sheet against the Gandhis in the National Herald case, alleging misuse of investigative agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:27 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress mounted a protest on Wednesday against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the ruling party of engaging in 'vendetta politics' and 'witch-hunting' against Congress figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress demanded an apology from the BJP following the court's dismissal of the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet in the National Herald case.

Under the leadership of senior party members, such as working president Raman Bhalla, protestors gathered near the BJP headquarters in Trikuta Nagar. They chanted slogans against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that government agencies were being misused to target the opposition, notably the Congress and the Gandhi family.

As tensions rose, police faced challenges containing the demonstrators, leading to minor altercations before the crowd peacefully disbanded. Bhalla maintained that the BJP should apologize for these 'diversionary tactics' and 'political vendettas', claiming the legal dismissal highlighted the unjust actions against the Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

