Punjab AAP Accuses BJP-Led Centre of Withholding Rural Development Funds

Punjab's AAP government has leveled serious accusations against the BJP-led Centre, claiming that Rs 7,000 crore in rural development funds have been withheld.

AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha argues that this move aims to cripple the state's road repair initiatives and disrupt the mandi system, likening it to the BJP's past attempts through now-repealed farm laws.

The legislator further questioned the silence of BJP's Punjab president Sunil Jakhar, urging him to advocate for farmers.

