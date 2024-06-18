Left Menu

Punjab AAP Accuses BJP-Led Centre of Withholding Rural Development Funds

The Punjab AAP has accused the BJP-led central government of withholding Rs 7,000 crore in rural development funds, impacting road repairs and mandis. AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha claims it's part of a conspiracy to end the mandi system in Punjab, as previously attempted with the repealed farm laws.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:20 IST
Punjab's AAP government has leveled serious accusations against the BJP-led Centre, claiming that Rs 7,000 crore in rural development funds have been withheld.

AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha argues that this move aims to cripple the state's road repair initiatives and disrupt the mandi system, likening it to the BJP's past attempts through now-repealed farm laws.

The legislator further questioned the silence of BJP's Punjab president Sunil Jakhar, urging him to advocate for farmers.

