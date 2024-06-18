Left Menu

"Haryana Congress has become one-person centric": Kiran Choudhry's daughter Shruti resigns

"The Congress Party in Haryana has unfortunately become one-person-centric who has compromised the interest of the Party for his own selfish and petty interests and it is thus time for me to move on so that I may continue to uphold the interest of my people and the values that I stand for," Shruti Choudhry said in her resignation letter tendered to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:59 IST
Former Congress leader Shruti Choudhry (Photo credit/X@@Shruti4Progress). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Congress suffered a major jolt on Tuesday, ahead of the Assembly polls as one of the party's most prominent leaders Shruti Choudhry, daughter of Kiran Choudhry resigned stating that the party has become "one-person centric". "The Congress Party in Haryana has unfortunately become one-person-centric who has compromised the interest of the Party for his own selfish and petty interests and it is thus time for me to move on so that I may continue to uphold the interest of my people and the values that I stand for," Shruti Choudhry said in her resignation letter tendered to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The former MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency tendered her resignation as a Primary Member of Congress and also from the post of the Working President of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee. Thanking the party leadership for giving her the platform to serve the country, Choudhry said, "I come from a long line of people who have had the privilege to serve the Country selflessly and I too have strived to uphold that great legacy of selfless service with utmost honesty and sincerity."

Her mother Kiran Choudhry also resigned from the Congress on Tuesday. "...it is most unfortunate that the Congress Party in Haryana is being run as the personal fiefdom leaving no space for sincere voices like mine, who have been stifled, humiliated and conspired against in a most well-orchestrated and systematic manner, thus, significantly hampering my diligent efforts to represent our people and uphold the values, I have always stood for," Kiran Choudhry said in her resignation letter.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won five seats from Haryana, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won five seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

